The aftermath of last week's storm continues to strike at the Civil War Muster

Thursday night's storm hit the camps set up at Cascades for the Civil War Muster.

Tents were ripped, equipment was destroyed, and some reenactors had to pack their bags and head home with damaged costumes and supplies.

Maurice Imhoff, President of the Jackson Civil War Society, shared that he's started a GoFundMe to assist the nonprofit in replacing the damaged items.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Civil War Muster is a Jackson Tradition that transports Cascades Park back in time, but the severe storms that ripped through the camps last week demolished that opportunity for some reenactors.

The storms that struck Jackson did not miss the Civil War Camps that lined Cascades Park.

Maurice Imhoff: "We had it all set up, and the storm basically came and just flipped everything upside down."

Imhoff: "It ripped apart the brand new tent that we had purchased, it ripped a lot of the paperwork that we had, storage bins...cracked those open. Plus, the radios, all of our signage got busted out of its place."

It wasn't just the Civil War Society's camp that was destroyed. Jackson's Civil War Muster has been known to bring thousands of people to the area, including a passionate group of reenactors.

Imhoff: "We have several reenactors that come out early, but this family in particular...her late husband was a great friend of mine, and he got his wife and his grandson to be a part of the hobby. He passed a couple years ago of cancer. Their family's camp basically got turned upside down. It was just demolished. Their canvas tents, which are very expensive, were ripped apart."

A costly storm with additional consequences you can't put a price on.

Imhoff: "This is a hobby for all of those out there, to come and teach history, share it, present it. When you get a blow like that, it's really hard. That family had to pack all their belongings up because they were just soaked."

The Jackson Civil War Society is a nonprofit organization that relies solely on donations. In lieu of the recent storm, Maurice has started a GoFundMe to replace the damaged pieces of the headquarter tent, and the belongings of that family.

