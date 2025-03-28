"That every student has what they need to be successful"

Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal is retiring in June.

"Nimble" and "innovative" is how Beal says the District has been under his leadership.

The District, he says, has embraced the notion that there is no single path to student success.

Providing every student with what they need to succeed is the real meaning of equity, according to Beal.

BONUS VIDEO: Beal's parting thoughts.

"I couldn't be more proud of the work that we've done." — Jeff Beal, Superintendent, Jackson Public Schools

After more than a decade, Jackson Public Schools (JPS) Superintendent Jeff Beal is retiring. I sit down with Beal to talk about his past successes and current challenges.

In February, we learned that, to close a $4 million budget deficit, JPS put a voluntary severance offer on the table. Later that month, JPS Superintendent Jeff Beal announced he himself would be taking the package…and retiring from the District. I sat down with Beal for a look back on his tenure…and what comes next for JPS.

"We really want to make certain that we're meeting all the needs," says Beal. "There's no one path."

Nimble. Innovative. Beal's own description of Jackson Public Schools under his leadership.

Whether it's a flexible budget process…

"We amend the budget multiple times a year."

…or savings that built up a $20 million reserve…

"We've been steadily kind of growing that for years."

Staffing…

"We've been kind of very aggressive in the marketplace."

…and opportunities for students — like the option to start college early...

"This year, we'll have a student who will graduate from Jackson College with an associate's degree in May prior to graduating from Jackson High."

Beal says the aim has been making sure everyone at JPS has what they need, and he doesn't see that as grounds for controversy.

"I think there's always a lot of confusion about what diversity, equity, and inclusion really meanss. I think when we look at it through the lens of equity for Jackson Public Schools, it's: how can I make certain that every student has what they need to be successful. And that's really been our driving purpose," says Beal.

As Beal leaves the District, he anticipates some even bigger challenges on the horizon.

The District currently receives about $9 to $10 million in federal money for special needs, healthy food, and other priorities. And Beal doesn't know how that might change.

"The challenges we face today are simply a much broader sense of uncertainty. You know, you've got the elimination or downsizing of the Department of Education at the federal level, and so does that mean reduced funding for Title funding…"

As for academic achievement, Beal says, while test scores show students struggle with reading, math, and science, JPS students are competitive when it comes to college admissions and performance.

"Every year JPS sends more students to big ten universities than many of our county peers even graduate….I will tell you: I'll put JPS students up against anybody anywhere anytime."

