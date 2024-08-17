Texting Scandal Roils Jackson Public School Board

Jackson Public School Superintendent Jeff Beal is taking heat for apparently accidentally sending an insulting text about Trustee Kesha Hamilton to Kesha Hamilton.

Hamilton says the text shows the Superintendent's disdain for critical board members.

Video shows Kesha Hamilton, Jeff Beal, details of text message screen captured and posted by Hamilton on her Facebook page, School Board meeting.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After apparently accidentally texting a disparaging note about a school board member to that school board member, Jackson Public School Superintendent Jeff Beal is not commenting. The recipient — Kesha Hamilton — says she feels targeted for asking critical questions.

"I've definitely, you know, felt like, at times, that he's been disrespectful," says Hamilton. "Definitely. And so when the text came, it was so disheartening, but it was also confirming, unfortunately."

School Board Member Kesha Hamilton says she received the text message from Superintendent Jeff Beal on July 23 while participating in a training on superintendent evaluation — one of the oversight duties of the School Board.

The text, as received and screen captured by Hamilton, and posted on her Facebook page, seems intended for someone else.

It reads: "KH is barely competent at understanding the English language as it pertains to the Superintendent evaluation."

The following message reads: "Oops. I apologize for that."

Hamilton says she responded by asking "Who is KH?", but received no response.

Hamilton believes she's being disparaged for doing her job…and that fellow board members should be more active: "I do recognize that because I am willing to ask the questions, I'm willing to say the things, I'm willing to inquire about why these things are occurring, I feel like I have a target on me."

Hamilton says she is not the only one experiencing backlash — she says she hears from others in the school district who tell her they have had similar experiences…but are afraid to speak up.

After a planned interview with Superintendent Beal on budgetary issues, I offered him a chance to comment on the controversy. He declined.

According to the posted agenda, the School Board has scheduled a closed-door discussion of the incident at next Tuesday's meeting. We will update you as the story develops.

