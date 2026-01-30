Tension around Immigration and Customs Enforcement flaring in Jackson

Tensions around Immigration and Customs Enforcement are flaring in Jackson.

Jackson County is one of only a few in Michigan that has a cooperation agreement with ICE.

Trump Administration Border Czar Tom Homan says more cooperation with local law enforcement would mean less ICE agents on the streets.

Some Jackson neighbors say association with ICE undermines public trust in local law enforcement.

Speaking about Minnesota Thursday morning, Trump Administration Border Czar Tom Homan says local law enforcement cooperation with ICE could ease tensions: "If we get these agreements in place, that means less agents on the street."

ICE has one type of cooperation agreement with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office here in my neighborhood. It's about individuals held in County jails who have outstanding ICE warrants.

"They get arrested, they come to our jail. Once we had this agreement in place, and we're trained and certified and deputized, we would then contact ICE and they have 48 hours to get them," says Jackson County Undersheriff Anthony Stewart.

Stewart told me about the agreement with ICE and how it works. It's that kind of agreement Homan was talking about Thursday morning in Minnesota, saying it's much safer for agents to apprehend someone who's still in jail than going to apprehend them out in the community.

Jackson neighbor Lee Brown was one of many who spoke out against the Sheriff's agreement at last week's County Commission meeting. Brown objects to what he sees ICE doing, and says local law enforcement risks losing public trust by associating with ICE:

"That's a trust issue and I think it looks like bad judgment on their part. They should try to be a little more neutral."

Brown says he's not against deporting violent criminals.

Undersheriff Stewart says the Sheriff's cooperation agreement with ICE does not involve officers going after someone on the streets based on their immigration status.

He says there haven't been any cases of this cooperation yet. ICE still has to finish training county corrections staff before the agreement takes effect.

"We're still waiting on the other two-thirds to get trained," says Stewart. "Once everyone's trained then everyone has to be deputized, so it hasn't even took effect yet."

