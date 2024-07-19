Tens of Thousands Descend on Jackson County for Country Music Festival

Michigan's largest music festival, Faster Horses, gets underway today at Michigan International Speedway.

Country music fans arriving in jackson County by the tens of thousands.

Video shows campers and concertgoers arriving Friday, festival grounds, campsite.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Concertgoers and campers from around the region have been arriving since Thursday for Faster Horses — Michigan's largest music festival — right here outside Brooklyn.

"This is my first year coming, actually. I'm so excited to see all of the people here. Meet new friends…and, just, of course, the music. It's going to be awesome," says Devin Brunk.

Drawing tens of thousands of country music fans, this year Faster Horses features nearly three dozen acts.

For three days, Michigan International Speedway's expansive infield becomes a city of tents and campers…

…many going above and beyond your run-of-the-mill campsite.

Makeshift bars and lounges, outdoor game areas…and, say festival goers, an all around good vibe.

"To listen to the great music and the atmosphere is fantastic!" says 83-year-old festival goer Barb.

Festival goers tell me despite the crowds, they feel safe.

Five-year Faster Horses veteran Cole Wiegers: "Everyone's so friendly around here. In five years haven't gotten in a fight or anything, haven't seen any fights. But everyone's been super nice, respectful…"

"Everybody looks out for each other, people are friendly," says Evie Miller.

With all the generators at the campsite, recalling 2021's carbon monoxide poisoning incident — an increased emphasis on awareness.

"A lot more safe this year. People are handing out carbon monoxide protectors," says Wiegers.

"With what they have going here all…they have ambulances here, they have police cars here…if anything were to happen, and I think that it's very protected," says Brunk.

Concerts are outside the racetrack in the surrounding meadows. Shaded VIP areas offer a chance to unwind and indulge.

Evie Miller is looking forward: "Jelly Roll tonight is going to be a great one. And Hardy on Sunday just to close up the weekend…it's the best week!"

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook