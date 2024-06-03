Teen dead following shooting in Jackson, according to Police

JACKSON, Mich. — A 17-year-old man from Lansing is dead following a shooting in Jackson, that’s according to the Jackson Police Department.

We’re told it happened on Sunday, June 2, around 9:02 PM on the 400 block of Griswold Street.

Police say they found the victim outside near the back door of the home, apparently shot in the upper torso.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

It is believed that the suspect shot the victim from a passing vehicle going east on Griswold Street.

Officials say that the victim was from the Lansing area.

No other information is known at this time.

If you know anything about this case you’re being asked to call Detective Michael Galbreath at (517) 768-8769 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

