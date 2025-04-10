TARIFFS: Effects on industry in Jackson

The U.S. currently levies a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports.

Local metals industry veteran Tom Crowley thinks the tariffs won't affect local industry much.

Crowley thinks the tariffs are a good idea but says he's just not sure industry can be revived to the expected extent.

"I'm a guy that bought steel from all over the world and sold it." That's Jackson neighbor Tom Crowley, who recently retired after four decades in the metals industry — including more than 20 years in leadership at Combined Metals of Michigan.

I asked Crowley about the potential effects of President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs here in our neighborhood.

The United States now has a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imported from other countries.

"I don't think the tariffs are going to have a big effect on anyone," says Crowley. He says there's no shortage of domestic supply that can fill any gaps and help stabilize prices.

Crowley says: "Probably there will be some price increases short term. Long term, it'll always revert back to competition."

According to Crowley, fights over tariffs are nothing new in the metals business.

"I've bought metal from every country, probably, in the world — shipping steel. And they're always fighting the tariffs. There's battles going on," notes Crowley. "The steel industry in the United States has lobbyists in Washington, and they're battling the FTC [Federal Trade Commission] constantly to stop foreign competition."

Crowley thinks the tariffs are a good idea: "It'll give the ability for manufacturing to grow — especially in this area. 'Cause this was a terrific area at one time for steel, and for stamping, and for manufacturing."

But how effective will they be?

"I don't know if it's going to bring back the business that Trump wants it to bring back," he says, "because the damage has been devastating."

