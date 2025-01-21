Taking care of your car in the cold

Video shows Manager, Zach Klotz, and Master Certified Technician, Brandon Nichols, sharing how to best take care of your vehicle during the winter months.

A few tips were to keep an eye on your tire pressure and coolant levels and to check your battery often.

Klotz says he's already sold over 100 batteries this winter.

"Obviously, with the colder temperatures, the last thing you want is to be stranded on the side of the road with an issue," says L&A Automotive Manager, Zach Klotz. I stopped into L&A Automotive and learned that your car's power is the priority. Klotz continues, "First and foremost, is the battery. The battery is a big thing." Klotz says he's already sold over one hundred batteries this winter. "Especially in today's vehicles, with heated seats and all other functions the vehicle has, battery voltage is extremely important," says Klotz.

The team at L&A Auto also says that keeping an eye on your tire pressure and coolant levels are crucial. Brandon Nichols, Master Certified Technician, explains, "No matter what, never ever check it (coolant) when it's hot," Nichols says. "On the coolant reservoir tank, there's a cold fill line. When it's cold, you want it to be there."

EXAMPLE:

Another tip that Klotz gave for drivers to keep in mind before getting behind the wheel was, "Letting it warm up, at least close, to the adequate engine temp of what it should be operating is crucial." He says the adequate time for vehicles to run is about 10-15 minutes, just don't leave your vehicle running in the garage.

"You don't want to jump in and just take off with a cold engine 'cause it can cause a lot of other issues," he says. Overall, Klotz and Nichols both say the best maintenance is preventative, and there's never a bad time to have a pro look at your vehicle.

