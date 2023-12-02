Take a lap around the track during MIS Cares

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Rev up your enginges and head to Michigan International Speedway this weekend for MIS Cares. This Saturday, bring a non-perishable donation or an unwrapped toy to Michigan International Speedway to support the Brooklyn Food Pantry, Saint Mary's of Good Counsel Parish Food Pantry, and both Jackson and Lenawee Counties' Toys for Tots.

In return, take a victory lap in your own personal vehicle in celebration of the season of giving. Before you get behind the wheel, there are a couple things to know before you go.

You can access the event by entering the US-12 entrance, drivers must be 18 years old or older, the speed limit is 65 miles per hour and no passing is allowed.

See a full list of rules and other event details here: https://www.experiencejackson.com/event/m.i.s.-cares-charity-track-and-toy-drive

BEFORE YOU GET BEHIND THE WHEEL, BE SURE TO READ THESE RULES

