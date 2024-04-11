Take a bite out of what Jackson County's first restaurant week has to offer

Video shows four participating locations in Jackson County's first Restaurant Week: West Texas BBQ, Grand River Brewery, Lucero's Bar & Grill, and The Five Forks Bakery.

There are over 20 locations participating in the event, made possible by Experience Jackson.

Find out how you can win prizes during restaurant week: here.

Over 20 locations across the county are offering $15 specials for Jackson County's first-ever Restaurant Week. According to some restaurant owners, an event like this is something Jackson has been missing for some time.

"It's just nice when so many restaurants will come together, with Experience Jackson, to do something special. There's a lot of other cities that do these types of events, and it's really been lacking in Jackson," said Hunter Sullivan, owner of West Texas BBQ.

Restaurant Week has not only been an opportunity to offer delicious food, but to introduce people to the neighborhood. Bryce Davenport, COO of Grand River Brewery, said, "The goal behind it was to get more people to come to Jackson. I think we are seeing a lot more people come to Jackson County to experience all the fun restaurants we have to offer."

Or maybe, Restaurant Week is introducing some neighbors to a place they've never tried. Owner of Brooklyn-based restaurant, Lucero's Bar & Grill, Blair Huff shared, "We've had a lot of new customers come in here that normally don't, just because they don't realize where we're at or that we're in Jackson County. Having Restaurant Week has been great getting some people down to the Brooklyn area."

Now, onto the food...

Lucero's Bar & Grill

Pictured: Jalisco Special and Clark Lake Special, not pictured: Lucero's Special

Grand River Brewery

Left to right: Teriyaki Salmon Bowl, Jagerschnitzel, Soup Flight

Pork Power Bowl

West Texas BBQ

Big Combo

The Five Forks Bakery

Four cupcakes OR four cookies OR three cakesicles OR five macarons

See a list of all 20+ participating restaurants here.

Jackson County Restaurant Week ends April 12.

