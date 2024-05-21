SWIMMING SEASON: Finding hidden gems in Jackson County parks

You don't have to go far to find these out-of-the-way spots to cool off this summer in Jackson County.

Video highlights three lesser-known Jackson County swimming spots: Gillett's Lake County Park, Little Wolf Lake County Park, and Lime Lake County Park and Boat Launch.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The summer swimming season is almost here!

With more than a hundred lakes in Jackson County, there's no shortage of spots to cool off in our neighborhood this summer. But some are lesser known than others.

Of course, there are the popular standbys…

"I like Portage Lake."

"Clarklake."

"One of our favorite lakes to go to is Portage. We love that it has the sand…like the beach vibe. Another lake that I like is Clarklake."

But where can you go if you're looking for something off the beaten trail?

"I'm lucky 'cause my parents do have a boat and we like to keep it at Little Wolf Lake and kind of go through the channels over there, which is a lot of fun."

Turns out you don't need a boat to enjoy relatively secluded access to Little Wolf Lake.

Little Wolf Lake County Park is a great spot not just for a swim — I hear families love the picnic and playground areas…and it's pet friendly!

Gillett's Lake Park is a similar "don't blink or you'll miss it"-sized access point…to peaceful Gillett's Lake...with similar amenities.

Both are just East of Downtown Jackson.

But to really get away from it all...without going far, it's hard to beat Lime Lake County Park and Boat Launch.

"I think it's really awesome that a lot of the time you can come out here and be all by yourself."

Amenities and tranquility. 15 minutes from downtown Jackson. And also pet friendly. Who could ask for more?

So, whether you prefer a popular lakeside scene…or something a bit more solitary, you can be sure you won't have to travel far.

