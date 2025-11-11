Suspicious death investigation underway in Spring Arbor Township

JACKSON, Mich — A suspicious death investigation is underway in Spring Arbor Township following a 911 call reporting a possible suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, November 11 around 4:53 a.m., deputies say they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound on the 1000 block of Westbrook Drive.

Deputies and first responders attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is leading the investigation and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab is assisting with evidence collection.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

