Suspect in 1984 cold case expected to be arraigned today

JACKSON, Mich — A Florida man accused of murder in connection with the 1984 disappearance of a 13-year-old girl from Summit Township is expected to be arraigned today, August 27, at 2pm.

Earlier this month Leonard Hugall was extradited from Florida back to Jackson County to face charges of first-degree felony murder and second-degree murder.

The investigation began in 1984 when the girl was reported missing and was never seen again. Authorities continued investigating over the decades, and according to the Sheriff's office, evidence led to charges against Hugall in connection with her disappearance.

Jackson Sheriff's detectives crack 40-year-old case

"This arrest demonstrates that time does not diminish our resolve. Detective Sergeant Kelly Ebersole and Detective Mark Easter have shown relentless dedication on this case. Holding Hugall accountable after all these years is a testament to their commitment and to the fact that we never quit, no matter how long it takes," Sheriff Gary Schuette said.

First-degree felony murder carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole in Michigan.

The charges are merely accusations, and Hugall is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

