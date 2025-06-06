Suspect arrested in connection with teen shooting in Blackman Township

A 22-year-old Jackson man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenager in Blackman Township.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety announced the arrest following an investigation into the shooting that occurred last Wednesday morning on Peacock Walk.

According to police, a 16-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives conducted an investigation that led them to a Jackson apartment where they located the suspect.

Authorities took the suspect into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail awaiting arraignment.

