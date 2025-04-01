Support for Trump among Hillsdale neighbors

Two months into his second term, support for President Donald Trump still seems strong among Hillsdale neighbors.

75% of Hillsdale County voters chose Trump in 2024.

WATCH THE VIDEO for conversations with Hillsdale neighbors about the President and the direction of our country.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I did vote for him. I'm really proud to say that," says Hillsdale neighbor Beau Smock. "I think it's going very well. I am glad what Trump has been doing with our country so far."

If "controversy" and "Trump" are words that seem to go hand in hand in other places, that does not seem to be the case on the streets of Hillsdale — a county where President Trump won 75% of the vote in 2024.

I talked with neighbors here about Trump's first few months in office ahead of an expected major announcement on tariffs.

"I think that he's been doing a really great job." — Beau Smock sounds fully on board.

As does Lori Rogers: "He made the country a lot better when he was in the first term. Once he has the opportunity and people don't stonewall him and all of that, he will get this country back in the order that it needs to be."

Other neighbors echoed that thought…

"I think he's for Americans, and right now everything else — he's doing what we should have done a long time ago," says Wesley Smith.

Ahead of Trump's self-dubbed "Liberation Day" and a major announcement on tariffs, the concerns that some of our neighbors have expressed throughout our neighborhoods aren't as prevalent here in Hillsdale

If anything gets pricier, I'm not worried about it," says Smock.

Lori Rogers says, "I can deal with that."

"I'm glad that he's taxing these other countries," adds Smock. "Because — I don't want to say that we're a 'helicopter mom' of all the other countries, but we kind of are..."

Instead, optimism about what's to come... and some hope for a divided nation to come together.

"I think we should just work together on everything," says Smith. "Like, the fact, like, it's so separated is just ridiculous."

"I think it's going great," says Smock, "and I'm really happy where it's going, and I can't wait to see the rest of his term."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook