Students, Mayor Mahoney urge Jackson College not to give up DEI

Students speak out against cuts to DEI-related programs at Jackson College, including Sisters of Strength and Men of Merit, as well as related staff cuts.

Jackson College President Daniel Phelan recently announced a list of changes, including staffing, program, curricular, and communications, aimed at compliance with President Trump's Executive Order banning DEI.

Meeting Monday evening, the College's Trustees said the changes were necessary to not put $20 million in federal funding at risk.

WATCH THE VIDEO for highlights from the Monday night meeting of the College's Board of Trustees.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jackson College Trustees heard some strong pushback from students and the Mayor of Jackson Monday evening over the elimination of DEI programs and staff at the College.

"It came down to simply keeping our doors open or closing them," Trustee Danielle Mackey told members of the public in attendance, explaining the cuts.

With $20 million in federal funding at stake, Jackson College chose to comply.

President Trump's Executive Order instructing recipients to halt any race, color, gender, sexual orientation, religion or national origin-based preferential treatment not in compliance with US civil rights laws.

As per College President Daniel Phelan's recent announcements, for Jackson College this includes some decisions students present at the meeting took hard.

These include the elimination of positions of Inclusive Excellence Director Antoine Breedlove and Coordinator Shay McCarthy…

"Tell me, Mr. President. Where is your fight?" asked student Kennedy Lee.

…and reduced funding for programs like Sisters of Strength and Men of Merit.

"You do not defund this powerful group," said former student Emily Matko. "If you don't see that we all need this….have an open heart and open mind, please."

It wasn't just students who took to the podium questioning the College's decisions.

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney spoke out against the cuts: "That's why I'm here today: to urge you to reconsider the decision to drastically cut and eliminate impactful initiatives like Men of Merit and Sisters of Strength."

And speakers like County Commissioner John Willis questioning why, in his view, the College was so quick to comply with an Executive Order that is still being challenged.

President Phelan, for his part, emphasizing that changes were made after consultations with lawyers to avoid a showdown: "What we're trying to do here — the Board's work tonight — was making sure that their policies are consistent with neutrality across the whole of the institution."

