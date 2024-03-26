Stronger Conditions Proposed for Grass Lake Mining Expansion

Grass Lake Charter Township extends deliberations on special use permit to expand operations at Bohne Road gravel mine

(The following is a transcription of the broadcast)

Concerns about a gravel mine in Grass Lake seem to have been heard.

Plans for Target Trucking to expand operations at its Bohne Road gravel mine have led to questions about dust, fumes, and other conditions at and near the mine.

ELLEN PRICE: "The one thing that I'm really concerned about is the diesel trucks….They're right on the fence line."

Neighbor Ellen Price has repeatedly petitioned the township about the mine.

She is currently being treated for a blood cancer called multiple myeloma and couldn't appear on camera. She says that according to her doctor, diesel exhaust may be the cause.

Others have also expressed concern, and, to consider additional conditions requested by neighbors, the Planning Commission has scheduled an extra meeting April 4th.

ELLEN PRICE: "I feel hopeful that maybe, you know, with all the people that talked…that we've got it in the hands of some people that are really going to think this out and really put some stipulations in here…and some stipulations that were promised a long time ago."

Target Trucking representatives were present at last Thursday's meeting to address concerns and offer concessions — like doubling a bond from $100,000 to $200,000. The bond is meant to ensure the company doesn't walk away without restoring the land and lake for recreational use.

CRAIG HESS: "We need gravel. It's got to come from somewhere"

Neighbor Craig Hess, who owns land next to the mine, says a constant "not in my backyard" attitude spells trouble.

"Their complaints are valid and they should be listened to. But, at the same time, you can't just say 'oh, no, I don't like a gravel pit — not in my town, not in my backyard.' Understandable, but that is the entire reason why the state is thinking about taking over control and stripping the power away from the local communities."

Commission Chair Tim Golding says he thinks neighbors' concerns can be made binding.

"We have the tools and the resources available to us to be able to address those issues and put a special use permit that benefits everybody to the best of our ability."

Golding, who is relatively new to the job, sees the controversy as an opportunity.

"I think most importantly we want to try to recreate or establish a new level of trust with the citizens so that they can trust the township and they can have faith and trust back in the operation that is doing the digging on site."