Strong Police Presence in Jackson Neighborhood

JACKSON, Mich. — There is a heavy police presence on the 700 block of Fourth Street in Jackson.

Armored vehicles are also on the scene.

Residents told me that the street has been blocked off for several hours, and I heard police calling for someone to come out of a house with their hands up.

Law enforcement appears to be moving closer to the house.

We'll bring you the latest as the scene develops and information becomes available.

