STRIKE: Jackson is seen as a home for bowlers in the PBA Players Championship

Video shows the PBA Players Championship at JAX 60 in Jackson on Tuesday morning.

JAX 60 is hosting the PBA Players Championship all week long. The event is open to the public; information is below.

A few professionals returning to Jackson refer to it as 'home.'

The sound of a strike is a familiar one for Fun Time Centers, District Manager for Michigan Operations, Josh Solomon. "Bowling's always been that thing that's been there for me," he says. That familiar sound will be heard more than ever, this week at JAX 60.

"For Jackson, to me, it means I get to bring something super cool that I love to the city I've grown to love," Solomon shares. All week long, JAX 60 is hosting the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Players Championship. The event is open to the public, and one day-pass is $15.

WATCH: What does hosting part of the PBA Tour mean for the team at JAX 60?

172 of the greatest bowlers in the world are playing in Jackson. One of those bowlers is Chris Barnes, and he's no stranger to competing in Jackson. "Crowds are really good; you can tell when areas are bowling areas," explains Barnes. "When the fans are here and into it, it makes it a lot more fun for us, too."

Here at JAX 60, it's one player at a time, but it's a sport that can create connections across the neighborhood. Two bowling fans spectating, Doug Weese and Victor Portalatin, say, "They're phenomenal. I'm always excited to watch bowling," and "As a senior, in all this, I can learn how to do it, too. That's why I enjoy watching the pros."

A community Barnes enjoys playing for, he shares, "Everybody loves to be where they're wanted, and Jackson's kind of like home for us." Also, a community that bowling fans, like Solomon, can be a part of. Solomon shares, "I absolutely love the bowling community here in Jackson. I love the bowling community in Michigan. It's been that spot that I was probably always meant to be."

WATCH: Find out why this year is a special one for pro bowler, Chris Barnes

You can watch the PBA Players Championship Finals on FOX 47 at noon on Sunday, April 13.

