Strange Storm Effects Persist in and around Jackson

Many neighbors are still dealing with the aftermath of this week's heavy rainfall.

Sinkholes, indoor and outdoor flooding, rivers and lakes spilling over their banks, submerged docks at the lakeshore...

Watch the video for some of the more unusual effects of this week's intense rainfall.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Many neighbors are still having water management problems.

Whether a flooded basement...or THIS behind a house:

Katie Wood says the hole that opened up behind her house is “about 9 feet deep, and now it’s collapsing up toward my house, and we have small kids, we have animals…”

Water problems haven't receded just yet.

On Baldwin Street in Onondaga — more sinkholes farther back and this drain cover suggest a culvert that may be collapsing.

Ingham County Drain Commissioner Pat Lindemann told me he is aware of the problem with the more than century-old drain, and is able to repair such holes.

Nearby, the Grand River — usually not this grand:

Water spilling out of its usual channel.

Residents with property on Center Lake here in Michigan Center still dealing with submerged docks and dangerously high water levels.

At nearby Round Lake:

"Is this as high as it got?" I asked a woman tending her boats.

“No, it was higher," she said. "The whole corner there was flooded. It’s gone down some. Our dock yesterday was completely underwater.”

Flooding from this week’s storm — still turning drains into fountains.

The floodgates have been open...but water just isn't draining fast enough.

There’s only so much water that can be emptied from here into the Grand River, which peaked this week at over 15 feet…and remains close to flood level in Jackson.

According to the National Water Prediction Service, it will take another five days to subside.

Vandercook Lake — as you can see behind me — same issue as in Michigan Center: submerged docks, as well.

There's a sandy beach under there.

Water, water everywhere…

