Storm waters flood roads in Hillsdale County

Stormwater is flooding some roadways in Hillsdale.

Some vehicles are making it through, others — not so lucky.

VIDEO SHOWS flooding of roadways in Northeastern Hillsdale County and extraction of a vehicle from a flooded area.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The aftereffects of recent storms in Hillsdale County include some roadways flooded between Somerset Center and Addison.

Fisk Drain — not draining fast enough.

Screenshot 2025-04-03 at 6.14.10 PM.png Darius Udrys, Fox 47 News Screenshot 2025-04-03 at 6.14.39 PM.png Darius Udrys, Fox 47 News Screenshot 2025-04-03 at 6.13.59 PM.png Darius Udrys, Fox 47 News Screenshot 2025-04-03 at 6.14.19 PM.png Darius Udrys, Fox 47 News

Some drivers braved the waters and made it through.

Randy Sheffer, however, was not so lucky.

"I was going to a dentist appointment, and I seen a vehicle go through so I did," he says. "My car stalled out."

Next thing he knew — water was seeping into his car.

The crew responding to Sheffer's 911 call said his car will need to dry and get checked out before even trying to start it again

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook