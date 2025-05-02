Stock market turbulence hitting your retirement fund?

It's hard not to be anxious about the effects of stock market turbulence on invested retirement savings.

Jackson neighbor Ray Gorczyca explains why he's calm and confident.

WATCH THE VIDEO and the BONUS INTERVIEW for retirement investment advisor Barry Malek's tips on how to handle the turbulence.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

If you've invested your retirement savings, opening those statements these days might make you hold your breath. But Jackson neighbor Ray Gorczyca says he's not worried. I asked him about his plan.

"Now that I'm older, I realize that the market's always moving up and down, and when the market drops....the market always recovers," says Gorczyca.

Markets up or markets down, he's pretty sanguine — even confident.

"It will work out in the long run," says Gorczyca. "You just have to stay with the market."

But as the market churns in the first half of 2025, not everyone is as calm.

"There is a lot of concern out there right now, and people are maybe a little uneasy," says Barry Malek, Vice-President for Retirement Investments at County National Bank. "They maybe saw their 401K, their IRA portfolio go down in value."

Malek says the key is to keep a long-term view, avoid sudden, emotion-driven moves, and to adjust your balance between stocks and more stable investments as retirement draws near.

WATCH THE BONUS INTERVIEW FOR MORE TIPS FROM MALEK:

Retirement investments and market turbulence

For those putting money away monthly, Malek says a dip can be good:

"The market just went on sale, and now that new money you're putting in — you're buying at cheaper prices….So when things actually do recover and come back, you're going to be that much further ahead."

Malek doesn't expect the current trade-policy-driven volatility to continue for long.

"We're probably going to see these trade negotiations for the most part be wrapped up and done probably by autumn," says Malek. "All the nations and all the economies want to go into the Christmas season, which is the biggest retail product sale season — they're going to want to put this behind them."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook