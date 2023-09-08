Springport Schools to bring accessible healthcare to students

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Visiting the school nurse has a whole new meaning at Springport Schools, where they now have the chance to provide accessible health care to their students.

Springport Schools recently received the Child and Adolescent Health Center grant from the State of Michigan thanks, to a major partner, the University of Michigan's Regional Alliance for Healthy Schools.

Christie Robinson, Superintendent: "If you look at Springport, we're very rural, and so our students and our families have to travel quite a distance to have the best healthcare they can for their kids. Bringing it on campus made it way more convenient for families to have the care that their kiddos need.

We had high attendance issues going with kids because of illness, so we thought it'd be a great idea to have those services right here on campus."

School leaders hope sickness outbreaks won't have much of an impact because this resource will help keep kids in class and out of bed. Students from ages 5 to 21 will have access to all health services.

Robinson: "This is a regular doctor's office, so they'll be able to have immunizations, physicals, just wellness check...anything you'd be able to see a behavioral health clinician for, they'll be able to have all those same services here. I think the possibilities for healthcare and behavioral healthcare is gonna be incredible for our kids."

