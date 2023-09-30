Spring Arbor University prepares for Autumn at the Arbor

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Spring Arbor University has had a week full of homecoming festivities, and it all ends this weekend with Autumn at the Arbor.

Spring Arbor University may be wrapping up its sesquicentennial celebrations, but homecoming is something that remains the same.

All week long, Spring Arbor has featured speakers to their speaker series, a scavenger hunt for the students, student events, alumni dinners, and even a 50th class reunion.

Every year at homecoming, Spring Arbor welcomes 500 to 1,000 visitors to their campus. While they're here for the Autumn at the Arbor celebration, they can enjoy a 5k donut dash, food trucks, local vendors, and a fall festival.

Brian Knapp, Director of Alumni Relations, "We've really made an intentional effort to invite the whole community. We have 5,000 alums just in Jackson County, so we want to be, not only Spring Arbor's campus, but Jackson's campus as well. So, we want our students, our students' parents, community members, alumni, faculty, staff...we want everyone to come out for homecoming cause it is an event for all people."

Spring Arbor will be celebrating the culmination of their homecoming on September 30th on campus.

