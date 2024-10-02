Spring Arbor University is fundraising for its largest campaign in history

Video shows a look at the Whiteman-Gibbs Science Center at Spring Arbor University (SAU).

SAU President, Brent Ellis, says this is the university's largest campaign to date.

The university is fundraising $80 million for scholarships and to renovate and modernize its science center.

Learn more about the campaign here.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Built in 1970, the Whiteman-Gibbs Science Center was once a state-of-the-art facility. SAU President, Brent Ellis, says, "Over the course of the next 50+ years, it has served its purpose." With the growth of SAU's science programs came the call for change. "We need to modernize it," says Ellis.

SAU is currently fundraising for the largest campaign in the university's history: a goal to raise $80 million. These funds will be put towards building scholarships and giving Whiteman-Gibbs a much-needed renovation and expansion.

"What we'd like to do, is bring all the STEM programs together under one roof," explains Ellis. Ellis says bringing all science programs under one roof will bring a collaborative effort to STEM-focused education. He continues, "What I'm excited about, is that our facilities would mirror the excellence of the programs we have."

Ellis isn't the only one who's excited about a modernized science center. Student, Lucy Morris, is eager to get to work in a modern lab. She shares, "If I were able to go into a position where I would work in a lab, they have higher equipment than we do here. With the new space and equipment we'll have, that will definitely prepare me for the future."

WATCH: What students are excited about

What SAU students are excited about

Ellis says this project is one that will impact students for years to come. "We believe that raising the bar on what our facilities are able to provide, it will actually increase a level of education that I'm excited to see."

President Ellis says phase one of the project will be done next spring.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook