Spotlight Back on Future Farmers at This Year's Jackson County Fair

Summer's biggest event in our Jackson neighborhood is here — the Jackson County Fair — making farming fun and festive.

This year, it's a different Jackson County Fair — putting the spotlight back on our future farmers and food supply.

The fair runs through Saturday, with animal competitions each day, motorsports, local musical entertainment...and, of course, the rides!

The video shows fair highlights, including animals, food, and rides, as well as Fair Director Denise Owens and MSU Extension 4H Coordinator Hayley Wineland.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"The kids and the animals are enjoying themselves..." says Fair Director Denise Owens.

Farmers young and old at the Jackson County Fair all week, showcasing their animal husbandry and other skills.

"These kids have worked all year for these projects, so this week is a big week," says Owens.

Monday it was beef.

No shortage of animals here this week. From poultry and rabbits to sheep, goats...

...swine, cows…even some less typical species.

Plus a birthing barn, where you can meet little ones like this one:

Figuring prominently in all of this — 4-H agriculture programs, working with kids ages 5 and up.

"Learning how to take care of an animal, so, animal management, finance management — I mean, they learn how to afford all this, pay for it….it's a great experience," says MSU Extension 4-H Coordinator Hayley Wineland.

What's different about this year's fair? No big-name musical acts.

"Unfortunately, that kind of entertainment is getting so out-priced for county fairs," says Owens. "We've decided, look, we've got to take a step back and really look at what's important."

While inflation may have priced out big-name performers, there is still plenty of entertainment: a tractor pull, demolition derby, motorcycle jumping…and music provided by more local performers.

And, of course, the rides!

With unlimited ride wristbands available on four days this week, you can go as many times as you can…stomach.

Check the website for details.

The Jackson County Fair runs through Saturday.

