Special Olympics powerlifter Sierra Weller inspires teammates while training for nationals

Sierra Weller, a powerlifting athlete from Special Olympics Area 19, doesn't just lift weights — she has a purpose in doing so. She's training for the Special Olympics nationals, where she will compete in June 2026 in Minneapolis.

Along the way, she has inspired those around her.

"I think she's inspired a lot of people. Just, not only other athletes, but a lot of the athletes, including Sierra, inspires myself as well as their coaches," said Randy Coleman.

Sierra Weller's journey to Special Olympics nationals is inspiring her entire team!

Her local coach, Mark Benson, has seen her growth over the past year.

"I'm really proud of her as she continues to grow, not just within herself, but also with the heavier weights," said Benson.

"Coach Mark is a very nice guy and he helps with powerlifting and makes sure that we increase the weight each time and get better as you do it," said Sierra Weller.

But it's not just the weightlifting that she enjoys. Her dad, Dave Weller, has seen how much she enjoys every other aspect of being a teammate and competitor.

"What I've seen is her love for being with the other athletes and just enjoying the camaraderie. She's always, you know, upbeat and happy," said Dave Weller.

Her coach has seen it too — as an athlete and as a blossoming leader.

"And she is somewhat of a leader on the team because she is one of the veterans and returning athletes from the previous years. So they kind of look up to her as a leader," said Benson.

And you best believe that they will all be there to support her in Minneapolis next June.

"I'm very excited for them to come out and support me at Special Olympics powerlifting," said Sierra Weller.

When asked if she's excited, Weller responded with enthusiasm: "Yes. Yes."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.