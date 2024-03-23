Sparks Fly Over Unexpected Decision on Wilson Academy Sale in Jackson

Jackson City Council adds decision on sale to Tuesday's agenda unannounced

Residents in Action bid of $150,000 accepted, subject to inspection

Video reflects some of the controversies that surrounded the process

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The City of Jackson's search for a new owner of the T.A. Wilson Academy building ended this week — a process that sparked drama both publicly and behind the scenes.

Racism, favoritism, conflicts of interest, a family grudge, and reverse discrimination…all accusations that flew as two coalitions squared off with competing proposals to turn the former Wilson Academy into a resource center for Jackson's homeless and underprivileged.

"A community center run by the residents for the residents."

Residents in Action CEO and Founder Tashia Carter believes her organization can help Jackson meet that vision — even if it's not clear where resources will come from.

"One of our first priorities would be to find funding for the emergency shelter."

Carter says the one-half million dollar state grant they've already secured will be a start.

"And we will address emerging needs, we will focus on economic development and entrepreneurship, and just empowering people to lead their own change."

Residents in Action was approved to become the owner, but not without controversy and allegations of favoritism by City Hall.

Local nonprofit Welcome Home Organization was part of the second group bidding on the project.

Director Vittoria Jimerson says her group had no idea a decision was planned for Tuesday's meeting...and that it was added to the Council agenda after the meeting had started.

"I don't think that our collaborative has any bad feelings about the other organization receiving the building. You now, we are here for a purpose — all of us. But what I kind of don't really appreciate is that it was added to the agenda after the meeting started, and then a City Council Member stated that no one was present from our collaborative there to represent it."

I heard from Councilmember Freddie Dancy Friday. He says there was no bias in his actions — that it was purely to get the property sold and off the City's books without further delay.

Moving forward, Carter told me they have not yet inspected the Wilson building, and the price – $150,000 – is still subject to revision.

Both sides were striking conciliatory notes as we spoke, including hopes of coming together to help those who need it most.

But with doubts about the sustainability of the project still in the air, it now falls to Residents in Action to show that the City's faith in them — and their faith in themselves — is not misplaced.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook