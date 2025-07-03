SPARKS AND SAFETY: Fireworks safety tips from a Jackson pro

JACKSON, Mich — As the Fourth of July approaches, local fireworks retailers are not only selling colorful explosives but also emphasizing safety. At Sparky's Fireworks Outlet in Jackson, owner Mark, or "Sparky," is making sure customers know how to celebrate safely.



"It's just the excitement, the energy, the colors, for me. That's really what excites me," Sparky said.

As a professional display operator, Sparky understands the potential dangers that come with consumer fireworks. "I know what those things do. I'm not afraid to talk about consumer fireworks, and what goes wrong, possibly, so you can be prepared," Sparky said.

At Sparky's Fireworks Outlet, customers can find numerous varieties of fireworks alongside a safety demonstration area where Sparky shows proper lighting techniques. Sparky has assembled several tools to help keep fireworks celebrations safe, including specialized holders for Roman candles.

According to Sparky, most accidents occur because people stand too close to fireworks when lighting them. "The key is we've got to keep the items going up in the air," Mark said. Another common accident involves sparklers, which Mark says reach a minimum temperature of 1,800 degrees. At his store, he sells a sparkler holder, which protects the hand with a shield.

The City of Jackson Fire Department estimates their daily call volume will almost double over the holiday weekend. Fire Inspector, Tyler Whitehead, emphasized adult supervision as the most important safety measure.

"Probably the biggest one for us, don't let the kids set them off. Keep them away as much as you can. Have a responsible adult who hasn't been using alcohol or drugs during the day set off your fireworks," Whitehead said.

Additional safety tips from officials include:



Follow local ordinances, find the City of Jackson's here.

Purchase your fireworks from a reputable seller.

Never relight a "dud".

Have a water source nearby, in case of fire.

Don't put hot materials in the trash. Either soak them in water or wait 24 hours.

Mark offered one final piece of advice for those planning their own displays: "Let's keep the flip flops off for one night, because that'll hit the toes and have you running as well."

