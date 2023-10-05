South Central Credit Union coming soon to Jackson

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

South Central Credit Union will have a new location, right off the highway on E. South Street in Jackson.

The team celebrated with a groundbreaking and ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The build will be 2900 square feet with three tellers, four offices, and one drive-thru lane.

Full construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2024.

