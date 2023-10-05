Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

South Central Credit Union coming soon to Jackson

South Central Credit Union is to begin construction in the spring of 2024.
Posted at 10:47 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 22:47:46-04

    (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

    South Central Credit Union will have a new location, right off the highway on E. South Street in Jackson.

    The team celebrated with a groundbreaking and ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

    The build will be 2900 square feet with three tellers, four offices, and one drive-thru lane.

    Full construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2024.

    Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

    Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

    Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

    Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

    Follow us on Twitter

    Like us on Facebook

    Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter