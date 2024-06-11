"Something for everyone," Being a tourist in your own neighborhood this summer

Video shows different free and low-cost attractions Jackson has to offer.

Kelly Sharrer, from Experience Jackson, says that Jackson County is a great place to spend the summer, as it has 'Something for everyone.'

According to Experience Jackson, the county has hundreds of miles of trails, over 100 lakes, and free festivals all summer long.

Summer is a chance to take some time off and relax, but that doesn't mean neighbors need to travel to do so. Kelly Sharrer, with Experience Jackson, says "I think Jackson is the perfect place to be a tourist in your own town because there is, literally, something for everyone here."

From historical walking tours to fascinating architecture, Jackson gives neighbors the opportunity to see it all. Take Bright Walls, for example. Sharrer explains that there are 75 large-scale murals painted by artists from all over the world. These larger-than-life murals line the streets of downtown and serve as a giant public gallery, perfect for capturing photos. One neighbor shares, as he's snapping a photo for himself, "It just makes it really lively, really robust coming downtown."

Bright Walls

For history buffs, Jackson County is also home to 13 museums, allowing neighbors and visitors alike to travel back in time. However, some neighbors share that they plan on spending their summers outdoors, specifically, at Cascades Park for their splash pad and family nights at the Falls.

Cascades Falls

Jackson County also has hundreds of miles of trails. There are also more than 125 lakes, according to Experience Jackson, to dip into this summer. While you're playing tourist, you can experience a festival or two at a price anyone can afford.

Sharrer says, "Most of them are free to attend. You've got the Hot Air Jubilee, the Cruise-Ins downtown and in Brooklyn as well, and also Gus Macker."

Downtown Jackson Cruise-In & Concert

So, before you spend thousands of dollars on a trip far away, look around you for a staycation that won't break the bank.

