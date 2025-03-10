SOAR Cafe & Farms in Jackson shares how 3-Degree Guarantee will make a difference for women in need

Video shows SOAR Cafe & Farms being awarded as February's 3-Degree Guarantee recipient.

Monday, SOAR was awarded $1,250 from FOX 47 and Hagar Fox Heating and Air Conditioning.

SOAR Cafe & Farms helps women victims of sexual abuse and trafficking by giving them housing, resources, and employment opportunities.

SOAR Cafe & Farms was February's 3-Degree Guarantee recipient. Through the partnership, the nonprofits received $1,250 from FOX 47 and Hagar Fox Heating and Air Conditioning. Monday, they were awarded with the funds.

Michelle Cochran, CEO, shares, "It means so much. Community, in general, and all of its contributions are so huge for any nonprofit. This means so much for the women in our programming, as far as curriculum, and just the basic needs being met when they come to our program. So often, the ladies that we work with come with nothing. No clothes, no food, nothing. We have to meet their immediate needs, so this is going to support that very well, and we're very grateful and excited."

"One step closer to freedom for these women. Plain and simple," adds General Manager, Michele Hummel.

