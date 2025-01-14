Snowmobilers take to Jackson lakes

The chill in the air is just what some neighborhood snowmobilers have been waiting for.

Extended cold weather is turning Jackson neighborhood lakes into a winter playground.

WATCH THE VIDEO for snowmobilers enjoying Michigan Center Lake.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With temperatures dipping the way they have been, some snowmobilers tell me they've been able to get out onto our neighborhood lakes.

Our Jackson neighborhood lakes…not just for summer enjoyment.

For snowmobilers Mason and Robert here in Michigan Center, frozen lakes make a nice long track…for rides and racing.

"It's a great time to be out here just rippin' around," says Mason.

"First time we're going out, pretty much," notes his friend Robert.

The two of them say they've checked the thickness of the ice…and, as for whether they get cold:

"Oh, no — the adrenaline keeps us warm," says Mason.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook