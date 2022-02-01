Snow emergency declared for city of Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — The city of Jackson has declared a snow emergency for the area. It will be in effect from Wednesday at 12 a.m. until Saturday at noon.

This is in preparation for the snow storm expected Wednesday and Thursday.

In order for road crews to clear the snow effectively, the city is asking residents to move all parked vehicles off the street and not to park along street curbs. Vehicles will be towed at the owner's expense if theyh prevents a city salt or plow truck from clearing a street, according to the city’s Snow Emergency Alert Ordinance. A $100 civil infraction fine will also be distributed.

If you do not have a place to park your vehicle, the city will allow you to use the Consumers Energy headquarters parking garages for free. They are located off south Martin Luther King Drive and South Cooper Street in downtown Jackson. Free parking will be allowed during the snow emergency. If you are parking in the garages, you are asked to park between floors 2 and 4.

Plows will target major roads and emergency routes first and then neighborhood streets.

Changes to the emergency order will be announced on the city's website and social media platforms.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook