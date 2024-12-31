SNEAK PEEK: Following up on what will be soon be known as Jackson's City Center

Video shows a tour of Jackson's former Masonic Temple.

$3.1 million of ARPA funds are being used to renovate the space into an event venue and commercial kitchen incubator.

According to City Spokesperson, Aaron Dimick, the project will be completed around April 2025.

Driving down Cortland Street, you may see the former Masonic Temple, but on the inside, this historic spot is being transformed into Jackson's City Center. The renovation will be complete with an incubator kitchen and food service training center on the ground floor, an event space on the first floor, and a newly renovated mezzanine level on the second floor. City Spokesperson, Aaron Dimick, says, "I'm just amazed to see all the work that's happened here."

Back in March, the building was in the thick of construction. Now, we're following up to see what's new and when the project will be done.

WATCH: A first look in March

Bringing back a historic resource : A look inside Jackson's City Center

"It was in rough shape," says Dimick. "I think if the city hadn't come in to preserve the building, it would've been torn down." The City is utilizing $3.1 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, allocated by City Council in 2022, for the project.

In 2024, the building underwent interior demolition, while also getting up to code, and still honoring its history. "This building has been empty for a number of years, so we're really excited to bring this building up to modern standards, but also preserve a lot of the historical elements as well," explains Dimick.

Still to come, is the build-out of the kitchen, new floors, more coats of paint, bathroom installation, and electrical work. Dimick says, "We're going to be seeing, through the winter really, the finishing touches."

Come 2025, this old building will see new life. "The building was built over 100 years ago with the intention of the community using it, so it's really great that we can preserve this building and bring it back to community use," shares Dimick. He says the main part of construction will be done in February, with the entire project to be completed in April.

