"Small, but mighty..." Jackson's female business owners celebrate International Women's Day

Video shows Jenifer Scanlon, co-owner of The Brokerage House, and Jennifer Spencer and Kendra Dolson, owners of Jackson Candle Company and The Front Porch Jxn.

Friday, these female entrepreneurs celebrated International Women's Day.

Each woman shared what it's like being a female business owner in Jackson, watch to hear what they said.

From real estate firms to local boutiques, Jackson is full of female business leaders. With International Women's Day being Friday, some of those business leaders shared their experience being an entrepreneur in Jackson.

Jenifer Scanlon started working for The Brokerage House thirteen years ago and has been co-owner for four. She shared, "The Brokerage House is a small, but mighty firm. We do have mostly women. We've got some incredibly smart, strong, amazing men that work for us too, but that feminine touch, that extra sense of attention to detail, wanting to please, and just making the world a better place... It's definitely something that's helped The Brokerage House thrive for 44 years."

Around the corner, on Mechanic Street, there's a strip of female-owned businesses who, like Jenifer, consider their businesses small, but mighty. Owner of Jackson Candle Company, Jennifer Spencer, said, "It's such a great place because we've got a lot of these artsy female business owners." Jackson Candle Company and The Front Porch Jxn are just two examples of businesses led by women.

Owner of The Front Porch, Kendra Dolson, shared what being a female business owner in her neighborhood means to her. "For me, I guess it means wearing a lot of hats. Between mom, wife, business owner...and obviously, when you're owning a business, then you're naturally an accountant and a bookkeeper and social media market expert..." Spencer also chimed in with "Maintenance!"

Spencer and Dolson both agreed it's not easy being a business owner, but it's great having like-minded female entrepreneurs in their neighborhood. "I think it's amazing," added Spencer.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook