Shooting leads to a manhunt in Jackson

Police say a shooting took place midday Tuesday in a home on the 200 block of N. Bowen Street.

The shooting led to a hunt for three suspects who police say were eventually located and detained.

Video shows police activity following the manhunt and neighbors' reactions to what occurred in their West Side Jackson neighborhood.

One man is injured and multiple suspects were detained after a shooting Tuesday on Jackson's west side.

A shooting in a home here on North Bowen Street Tuesday brought out both police and nearby neighbors.

"As soon as we come out, there were cops at every street," says Heather Forstrom. "They had it locked down pretty much."

Forstrom was home midday Tuesday when police descended on the neighborhood between Westwood Mall and Wisner.

"They had cops at every exit down here," she says. "There was probably about five or six. There were no sirens. It was kind of quiet. They just had lights."

We've now learned that police were responding to a shooting.

Police say the victim is a 32-year-old male — now in critical but stable condition at Henry Ford Hospital.

Three male suspects were reported to be on the run in the area, while several Jackson Public schools including Jackson High went into lockdown, and neighbors watched and waited.

"I observed three Jackson police officers on the corner right here by — in the Parlour parking lot," says Hannah Glorioso. "Their rifles were drawn and lights were going. They were pointed this way. They were there for probably a good 20-25 minutes."

...and police cars up and down the street.

"They were slowly going up and down the road — creeping, looking, you know, in the yards…" says Glorioso.

Police say all three suspects were located and detained. Two were adults and one a juvenile.

Police say one of those adults — an 18-year-old man — was put in the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation continues.

