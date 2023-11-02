Shining Bright: Inside the Nite Lites Holiday Display at Michigan International Speedway

John Spink has been creating drive-thru Christmas displays since 1996.

The Nite Lites Christmas display at Michigan Internation Speedway is 7 miles long total.

It begins with a two mile business-centered display leading up to the ticket booth, celebrating local partners.

The "show" itself is about five miles and includes the Twelve Days of Christmas, tunnels, dinosaurs, Noah's Ark, and the nativity scene.

During the summer, the stands at Michigan Internation Speedway (MIS) are full of NASCAR fans. When race season is over and the air turns a little cooler, MIS is transformed into the largest drive-thru holiday display in Michigan.

John Spink, Owner and Operator of Nite Lites, shared that when he was growing up in the 60s, it was fun to just hop in the car and drive around. With the holiday display he's been building since 1996, he's created his own sort of festive fun.

Today, the drive through Nite Lites is unlike any other. With seven miles of tunnels, displays, and holiday cheer, Spink shared that there's a bulb for every inch of lights, adding up to a couple million.

Spink shares, "We start setting up here at MIS right after the August race, and we actually don't quit. It takes us about two months to tear down and three months to set up. It's continuous year round. Once we tear down, we think of new ideas and start building displays for the following year."

With displays as grand as these, it's able to draw visitors in from surrounding neighborhoods, and even states.

Tom Bachman, IT employee, explained the infamous tunnels at Nite Lites, "This is 50 hoops. It's one of a kind. I don't think there's another one in the United States like this."

This year will come with some changes: a new route, the main grand stand will be lit, and the show will run through January 7th.

Nite Lites will be open to the public beginning November 17. Tickets can be purchased online or at the ticket booth.

