'She should still be working here': Jackson College students share support for former administrator

Kelly Crum was the Vice President of Housing and served as the Director of diversity, Equity, and Belonging at the College.

A former Jackson College employee with knowledge of the issue tells us that her role as V.P. of Housing was "taken away" from Crum before her recent resignation.

Students spoke at Monday night's board meeting in support of Crum, and feel she should still be at the College.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I’ve been through three Presidents and five job changes, and I’ve never seen a college in such a state as it is now,” One community member said.

Jackson College community members shared their frustrations with administrators at Monday night’s board meeting. And on Tuesday, students say they feel some recent moves may be the sign of a greater issue.

Preciousangel Shourn is a student at Jackson College.

“I feel like starting off when Kelly Crum got demoted. I feel like that’s where it started off at,” Shourn said.

Monday night, students shared support for Crum at the board meeting.

“Where were y’all at? But I can say loud and proud that Ms. Kelly Crum...She was there. She played games with us. She was uplifting us," One community member said.

"I feel like she's just an overall nice, genuine person. I feel like she's really here to help the community. And a person like her shouldn't be demoted. She should still be working here," Shourn said.

Jackson College declined to do an on-camera interview, but did give us a statement Tuesday, saying in regards to the resignation “the administrator resigned of her own accord to pursue other options.”

Reporting in Jackson, I’m your Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. FOX 47 News.

