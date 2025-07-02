SETTING UP SHOP: A new life is given to an old building in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich — New life is being given to the old Commercial Exchange building in Jackson. The historic structure, now known as "The Sparks," has transformed from having just 10 tenants to over 40 since 2024.



New life is given to an old Jackson building

Built in 1895, Jackson's Commercial Exchange building on East Michigan Avenue has seen many lives, and now it's being given a new one. "(For) artists like me who don't need super nice space, but need space to create, and to be able to do it affordably, it's really one of a kind," Jen Dixon said. Dixon is just one tenant who uses her space to create art inspired by her love of biology. However, she's not the only one in this building with something unique.

Olivia Pageau Art by a local artist in Jackson, Jen Dixon.

"When you have a true antique, and something that's been handed down generation to generation, you're a caretaker for that item," Shawn Whitehead said.

Olivia Pageau Antiques displayed at Forgotten Generations Antique Mall in Jackson.

On the lower level, thousands of items fill the Forgotten Generations Antique Mall owned by Whitehead. "We're only here for a short time, we're a caretaker for these items for the next generation to take care of it. That's what I like about these items," Whitehead said.

Whitehead says that, thanks to new ownership, the building went from having about 10 tenants in 2024 to over 40. "He's really putting a lot of time and effort into the growth of this building and making it more of a destination," Whitehead said.

Olivia Pageau Old business cards are nailed to a post in The Sparks building.

As I toured the building with Dixon and Whitehead, I could see the potential that has these tenants excited about The Sparks' future. Dixon explains that this building isn't just about business—it's about community. "It is very much the idea of all of us building up together because the more successful we are individually, the more successful the whole building can be," Dixon said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

