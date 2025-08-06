Sessions and Bentley advance to November mayoral election in Hillsdale

JACKSON, Mich — Two out of four candidates for mayor of Hillsdale — former mayor Scott Sessions and City Council Member Matt Bentley — advance to the November election out of a field of four candidates.

"Right now we have a negative culture in Hillsdale and I want to try to stop that," says Sessions, who took first place in Tuesday's primary with about 37% of the vote.

He's promising a more structured and supportive relationship between City Council and City Administration should he win in November: "I want to try to make it more positive, and that's my ultimate goal."

City Council Member Matt Bentley, who finished second with about 30% of the vote, wants to prioritize roads.

"First priority is killing the road diet," he says, referring to plans to narrow Broad Street where it passes through Downtown Hillsdale.

"Second priority is fixing the roads," says Bentley. "Third priority is getting rid of special assessments."

Those are charges homeowners face when their street is designated for repaving.

The two candidates for mayor will face off in November. Candidate Robert Socha, who came in third with 16%, says he plans to run as a write-in candidate.

