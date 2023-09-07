Sesquicentennial! A big word, and a big celebration at Spring Arbor University

Spring Arbor University (SAU) has been celebrating its 150th year since last fall.

Celebrations started with a Party at the Plaza and have continued through each semester.

September 9th, they will hold a gala on campus, and continue the festivities during homecoming at the end of the month.

Andrew Phelps, Assistant Director of Annual Giving, shares his thoughts on the 150 year milestone: "It's huge. It's immense. This is a milestone that not a ton of organizations can say that they've reached."

To help mark the milestone, SAU has been going big with their celebrations since their Party at the Plaza last fall. Throughout the year, according to Phelps, they have celebrated inside and outside of campus, and are rounding out the celebrations with a gala on September 9.

The formal event will include a blue carpet experience, a three course dinner by Big Guy Catering, desserts by The Five Forks, and a live concert featuring the Newsboys. Tickets are required for entry.

More casual events will be held later this month alongside SAU's planned homecoming festivities. Those events will include games, food trucks, a speaker series, the President's Tailgate, and as always, Autumn at the Arbor.

"The fact that our mission, since year one, 150 years ago, has stayed the same and hasn't wavered, is incredibly...it's just very humbling and very cool to recognize and be part of an organization that has stayed that strong for 150 years," Phelps concluded.

