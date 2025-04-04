SENSITIVE CONTENT: Jackson road rage stabbing victim speaks out

Alex Chadduck did not expect an argument between drivers to turn into a fight for his life.

Chadduck was knifed multiple times by a driver after Chadduck honked at him, made a rude gesture, and got out of his car to argue with him about his driving.

The suspect in this case has been identified as Marcus Burrell.

Burrell has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Chadduck believes the assailant's intent was to kill him and that the charge is insufficient.

WATCH THE VIDEO for Chadduck's account of how the incident began and how it escalated.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It was after he stabbed me in the chest when I asked him, I was like: are you really stabbing me right now?" — Alex Chadduck

An incident on the roads turns into a stabbing in Jackson. The victim is speaking out about what happened.

"I was not expecting him to run up behind me with a knife."

"That's where I was laying out bleeding right there," says Jackson neighbor, Alex Chadduck.

Chadduck was the victim of a stabbing near Home Depot last Friday. The details you're about to hear may disturb sensitive viewers. I got a chance to talk with Chadduck about what led to that incident ... and what he called a fight for his life.

Chadduck admits it began when he honked and made a rude gesture at a driver in a black truck who pulled out in front of him.

"I passed him, flipped him off as I was passing him, and then he proceeded to chase me from there," says Chadduck.

Later, Chadduck says the driver pulled up alongside and yelled at him to get out of his car.

"As I jumped out of my car, he jumped out of his, and we got in between the two cars and started arguing," says Chadduck.

Chadduck told me that, after exchanging words, he thought that was the end of it.

"And then, he started heading back to his truck, and I started heading back to my car," says Chadduck. "Then I heard him running up behind me, turned around, and got sliced in the arm."

Chadduck quickly realized he was fighting for his life:

"He came at me, brought the knife down like this. I raised my arm up like this, and it caught me right in the bicep. And then, uh, from there, it was just kind of all a blur. He stabbed me a couple more times, sliced me here, once in the chest, three times in the side, and twice in the leg.

The suspect in this case has been identified as Marcus Burrell, who was allegedly seen driving away from the scene in this video recorded by a bystander.

The police report provided by Chadduck notes Burrell was apprehended at his home with blood on his finger.

Burrell has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Chadduck thinks that's not enough.

"Sneaking up behind somebody with a knife…his intent was to murder me," says Chadduck. "I mean, you don't just stab someone directly where their heart is without wanting to kill them."

I reached out to Burrell's public defender for comment but did not hear back.

He is scheduled to be back in court on April 11.

