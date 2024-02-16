Second chances for returning citizens are made possible through Vocational Village

Video shows students participating in the eight programs offered at Vocational Village.

Vocational Village Principal, Brian Friedman, talks about the importance of teaching skilled trades to returning citizens

Reduces recidivism rates and often connects them with job opportunities for when they're released.

At the Parnall Correctional Facility, second chances are becoming more and more common. Within the prison walls, inmates turn into students at Vocational Village.

Vocational Village is a training program that teaches inmates with a release-date a skilled trade, allowing them to walk out with experience, common workday structure, as well as state and nationally recognized credentials. Principal, Brian Friedman, says, "As these guys acquire those credentials, you do see the confidence begin to build."

Vocational Village was recently recognized with a Reach HIRE Award by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, for their efforts to provide qualified candidates in the skilled trade workforce.

One student, Gary Flannigan, who has been incarcerated for 20 years, has hope for his future for the first time since his sentence. "After getting in this program, I realized that I could actually have a career. We got companies coming in here regularly, hiring us straight out of prison. I look forward to getting one of these jobs with these companies coming in."

Friedman shares that the state has found that education and skilled trading are two keys to keeping recidivism rates down. "When a guy walks with confidence and the door closes behind him, and you know when the door closes behind them and they don't come back, then Michigan's safer. They're your neighbors. 98% of the incarcerated in this state will go home at some point in time. I would personally like to have a neighbor that has been trained and is taking care of his or her family."

Because of Vocational Village, returning citizens, like Martin Grenell, who is in his last 90 days, will be able to leave prison and enter the workforce with a second chance. "It gives me something to look forward to," says Grenell. "I get training hands-on. To be able to sit in prison and take advantage of my time is a great thing, and be able to go home and get a skilled position to make decent money for me and my family is a blessing."

