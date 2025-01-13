School software data breach: What Jackson and Hillsdale parents & students should watch out for

Jackson and Hillsdale County schools that use PowerSchool software have been alerted about a possible breach of student and teacher data.

The company says it is investigating and working with school districts.

Alerts to parents went out last week from school district officials.

Michigan State University cybersecurity expert Thomas Holt says the main danger is "phishing."

WATCH THE VIDEO for Holt's advice to parents and students on what to watch out for after something like this.



You might have seen so-called "phishing" attempts on your phone or computer. I know I have. After a possible data breach, I'll show you what students and parents should watch out for.

A school software company says data about students might have been stolen. PowerSchool says it notified affected schools about the potential data breach on January 7th.

A statement from Jackson Public School Superintendent Jeff Beal sent to parents last week reads, in part:

"PowerSchool has informed us that they have taken all appropriate steps to prevent the date involved from further unauthorized access or misuse."

A statement from PowerSchool says the data that could be affected is some student and teacher personal information, possibly including social security numbers or medical history.

The company says the investigation is ongoing.

I reached out to Michigan State University cybersecurity expert, Professor Thomas Holt.

I asked what parents and students should watch out for after something like this.

"The biggest risks, at the moment, seem to be around the potential for 'phishing' of parents, teachers, educational institutions, and students."

"Phishing" is when someone uses information they find out about you to try to trick you into giving them even more information. they might pretend to be from a legitimate organization.

Holt says parents and students should pay particular attention now to requests for information:

"There is the potential that parents are going to get contacts for additional information around their student or, depending on the age of the students, there may be requests to those individuals, as well."

Holt says most phishing warnings have been directed towards and adults, and so students might not be as aware of the problem and how such phishing looks.

