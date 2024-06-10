School may be out, but the work is just getting started: Northwest Community Schools celebrates groundbreaking

Video shows groundbreaking ceremony at Northwest Elementary School.

Superintendent, Geoff Bontrager, shares how this project will impact the district's future.

This project was passed by voters in August of 2023.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Monday, Northwest Community Schools kicked off a district-wide bond proposal project, starting with their early elementary school. This $21.5 million project will include new classroom additions across each school, security upgrades, and expansions in technology and music programs with new and expanded facilities.

Superintendent, Geoff Bontrager, shares, "This shows the great support we have from our community. We are able to touch and make a difference in every single building in our district, so this is a huge day for Northwest Community Schools, and we are very excited for that. Go Mounties!"

According to Northwest, the project will run through fall of 2027.

