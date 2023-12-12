SAVE THE BAKEHOUSE: Waterloo Farm Museum's bakehouse in need of major reconstruction

The Waterloo Farm Museum is an original farm from the 1800s.

Donate: https://sites.google.com/wahs-mi.org/save-the-bakehouse/home

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This Waterloo Farm Bakehouse has provided warm traditions for generations, but is in need of help to preserve this historic site. The Waterloo Farm in Grass Lake is known for preserving the history of the pioneers who established their roots on the farm in 1844. Over the years, the family residing on the farm spent their days baking bread.

Since the height of its use, the bakehouse has fallen into disrepair. To preserve this piece of history, those at the Waterloo Area Historical Society have started a campaign to raise $50,000 to bring some needed renovations.

Ron Kaiser, Chairman of Restoration and Repair says, "The bakehouse was on this farm and used by the family to do their baking. At least once a week, to take all of the heat out of the house. We use it frequently at events, and we want to rebuild it so we can use it even more frequently."

The renovation will include projects like rebuilding the brick over, replacing the roof, renovating the interior, and refinishing the walls.

