Safety concerns: JATA CEO Responds

JATA CEO Mike Brown confirms Buses 475 and 477 have been taken out of service, but says it's to have "springs repaired".

Brown notes that an inspection in June by an independent mechanic found no issue with the frames.

After an MDOT inspection of JATA buses requested by the Federal Transit Administration, MDOT responds that federal stardards are higher than most local mechanics are familiar with.

We have an update on a story we brought you on Friday regarding safety inspections at the Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA).

Wetold you about some concerns that JATA mechanics raised about a few of their buses and a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) inspection.

Now, we're hearing from JATA's CEO Mike Brown.

In a written statement, Brown notes that the buses we mentioned in our report — Numbers 475 and 477 — passed inspection by an independent mechanic earlier this year.

On Friday we told you that JATA mechanics had raised concerns about those buses, and that MDOT recommended JATA take immediate corrective action after an inspection found several safety concerns earlier this month, including a rusted frame rail.

Brown confirmed that both buses have been taken out of service following an MDOT courtesy inspection. But Brown says it is "to have the springs repaired".

Brown's statement says MDOT did not find the frames to be "significantly damaged or seriously compromised". But Brown did note that recommendations for repair were made.

I reached back out to MDOT and was told that federal standards "are higher than most repair facilities may know".

