Rosalie's Roadhouse in Jonesville pours first Yuengling draft beer in Michigan

JONESVILLE, Mich — Rosalie's Roadhouse in Jonesville had the honor of being the first to pour the popular Yuengling beer in the state of Michigan on Monday.

Rosalie's owner Richard Savarino says he couldn't be prouder to bear the name "Michigan headquarters" for Yuengling — America's oldest continuously operating brewery.

I asked him: what's the big deal about having Yuengling at Rosalie's Roadhouse?

"We have so many of the same values. Tom from Yuengling — what an unbelievable company! And it's a great marriage for us to be here and have him come and help us."

Yuengling Business Development Director Tommy Junod says this week marks the Michigan debut of Yuengling in locations in Ann Arbor, Lansing, and Detroit, as well:

"We have a very loyal base out here. A lot of people love our beer here in Michigan. That's why we're here. We're excited to be here. We're excited to be at Rosalie's kicking off our brand."

