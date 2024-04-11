Roadwork around Jackson: What to watch out for

"Orange Barrel Season" begins

Michigan Department of Transportation working on Jackson County arteries

While nowhere near as gummed up as the Lansing area these days, there’s still plenty of roadwork going on in and around Jackson.

Whether it’s I-94 all the way from the Western county line to the M-60, or Cooper Street from downtown southward, the cones are out and you might want to find alternative routes.

This particular spot just north of Parma is the site of major roadwork — including drainage — that was recently visited by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. Both Eastbound ramps here are closed until April 26th.

File it under boring but important: this new, enlarged culvert will improve run-off and help make the new pavement last.

All the way from Parma to the M-60, work on I-94 means narrowed lanes.

The off-ramp from I-94 West onto West Avenue South will be closed until Friday, April 19th. So if you’re planning to exit I-94 and need to get into the City, better choose another exit.

The really big project starting very soon will be Cooper Street from Morrell down to South St. Heavy maintenance work is planned on the bridge for the next several months.

"Beginning on Monday, we’re going to set up the one-way detour. We’re going to be closing off Cooper to Southbound traffic and detouring down Morrell Street to Elm, then over to High, and back onto Cooper. That work on Southbound will probably take a month to six weeks, and then we will flip to the other side, and we’ll do the other bound, detouring northbound using the same route.”, says Michigan Department of Transportation Construction Engineer Jason Fossitt.

And this entrance ramp from Elm is already closed until April 13th for drainage work.

